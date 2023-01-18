Hershey girls defeat Sutherland in SPVA first round

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers girls basketball team defeated Sutherland 65-33 in the first round of the SPVA tournament on Tuesday evening in Hershey to advance to the semifinals.

The Sailors tried to keep it close through the first quarter in a low scoring battle, with two minutes left in the first the Panthers led 5-3, but after that it was all Hershey as the Panthers would lead 15-5 after one quarter, and 35-7 at the half. Hershey would cruise from their as the Panthers take the win and move on to the semifinals on Friday at NPCC.

Hershey will take on North Platte Saint Pat’s in the next round of the SPVA tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.