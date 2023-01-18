I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island

Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.(511 Nebraska)

