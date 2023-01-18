Introduction of bills continues in 108th Nebraska Legislative Session

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska state senators reconvened Tuesday morning and163 measures were introduced.

A few controversial bills were introduced including a proposal from Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart that would adopt the Medicinal Cannabis Act.

Thurston Senator Joni Albrecht introduced a measure that would adopt the Nebraska Heartbeat Act.

Bellevue Senator Rita Sanders introduced a proposal at the request of Governor Pillen that would provide for foundation aid and special education supplemental aid under the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act.

Peru Senator Julie Slama introduced a bill that would require valid photographic identification and change provisions relating to voting under the Election Act.

Freshman Senator Jana Hughes from Seward introduced a measure that would impose a tax on selling or dealing in electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Previously, District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson introduced several bills including a measure that requires the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to provide grants for youth outdoor education camp facilities.

Other bills Senator Jacobson has introduced thus far include LB31 which would require train crews of at least two individuals. LB32 would change requirements for issuers of Medicare supplemental insurance policies or certificates relating to coverage of individuals under the age of 65 who are eligible for Medicare because of disability or end-stage renal disease.

LB33 would change provisions relating to the powers of mayors in certain cities and eliminate obsolete 2020 redistricting provisions, according to the Nebraska Legislature’s online update. LB98 is Senator Jacobson’s MICRO TIF clean-up bill that would change provisions of community development law relating to substandard and blighted declarations and expedited reviews of redevelopment.

Senator Jacobson’s LB148 would change the powers and duties of State Racing and Gaming Commissions related to licensed racetrack enclosures and change dates surrounding the required market analysis. Finally, LB149 would change state intent regarding appropriations and rebasing rates under the medical assistance program plans.

A complete list of bills introduced thus far is available at NebraskaLegislature.gov.

Wednesday marks the final day Nebraska state senators can introduce new bills in the current legislative session.

