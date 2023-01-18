The Irish defeat Kimball in the first round of the SPVA Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 9-5 Lady Irish of Saint Pat’s host the 1-10 Lady Longhorns from Kimball for the first round of the Girl’s SPVA Conference Tournament. The Lady Irish come into the game on an eight-game winning streak and look to make it nine against the Lady Longhorns.

At the end of the first half of play, the Lady Irish had a 33-11 lead over the Lady Longhorns.

St. Pat’s is able to hold on to the lead for the rest of the game. The Lady Irish defeat the Lady Longhorns by a final score of 51-13. The leading scorer for the night for the Lady Irish was Tonja Heirigs with 18 points.

St. Pat’s will improve to 10-5 on the season.

The Lady Irish will advance to play Hershey on Friday, January 20th at NPCC at 8:00.

