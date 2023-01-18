Lincoln County Commissioners elect chairman for 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners were tasked with selecting a new chair and vice-chair for 2023 on Tuesday. Outgoing Chairman Chris Bruns nominated District Five Commissioner Jerry Woodruff, who was unanimously elected after serving as the board’s vice-chair for the past two years.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve Lincoln County. I had a business in the county for 21 years and I got to know a lot of people in the area. It’s a wonderful place to live and a wonderful place to raise a family. I would not retire anywhere else. Being able to serve in this capacity allows me to give back to the county that provided so much for me and my family.”

Chairman Woodruff was appointed to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in 2018 when county residents voted to increase the members of the board from 3 to 5. Woodruff is currently halfway through an elected term that began in 2020.

