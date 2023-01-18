MNAC releases brackets for 2023 basketball tournaments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference (MNAC) has released its brackets for the 2023 girls’ and boys’ basketball tournament happening Jan. 21-28.

In the girls’ bracket, Sandhills-Thedford has claimed the top seed and garnered a first-round bye. Anselmo-Merna has garnered a first-round bye as well claiming the second seed.

South Loup has claimed the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Hyannis. Mullen claimed the fourth seed and will face off against Twin Loup, the fifth seed. Arthur County (8) and Brady (9) will face off in a play-in-game with the winner taking on the seeded Knights of Sandhills-Thedford. Sandhills Valley (7) will take on Cody-Kilgore (10) with the winner advancing to take on Anselmo-Merna.

In the boys’ bracket, South Loup has claimed the top seed as Mullen claims the second seed, and both teams have earned a first-round bye as well. Hyannis has earned the third seed and will face off against Sandhills Valley (6). The battle of four and five seeds features Sandhills-Thedford (4) and Cody-Kilgore (5). Sandhills Valley has claimed the seventh seed and will take on Cody Kilgore (10) with the winner advancing to take on Anselmo-Merna. Brady has earned the ninth seed and will host Arthur County, with the winner advancing to take on Sandhills-Thedford.

2023 MNAC Basketball Brackets (Kris Forsen | Mullen Public Schools)

