North Platte Boy’s defeat Grand Island Northwest at home

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 7-6 North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team host the 3-8 Grand Island Northwest Vikings. The Dawgs come into the game on a three-game winning streak and look to keep it going against the Vikings.

The Bulldogs were able to edge out the Vikings at the end of the first half with a last-second basket. As a result, the Dawgs were able to go into the locker room with the 25-23 lead.

North Platte was able to hang on to that lead throughout the third quarter of play, and then really broke away in the fourth. Ultimately the Dawgs were able to capture a big win at home, 61-46 over the Grand Island Northwest Vikings.

North Platte improves to 8-6 on the season.

The Dawgs will return to action on Friday, January 20th at McCook.

