The North Platte Girl’s fall to Grand Island Northwest in Overtime

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-12 Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team hosts the 4-9 Lady Vikings from Grand Island Northwest. The Lady Bulldogs come into the game looking to rebound off of a 55-40 loss to Sidney.

After a hard-fought game through all four quarters, the Lady Dawgs fall to the Lady Vikings by a final score of 33-27.

North Platte falls to 2-13 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs return to action on Friday, January 20th at McCook.

