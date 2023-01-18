North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.

“Anything for a senior citizen I’m doing for free because it’s cold and I don’t want them to have to be out here,” Cayden Rombach said. “The snow is really deep and it would be easy for them to slip and even fall.”

Rombach posted on social media Wednesday morning that he was willing to shovel sidewalks in North Platte and would even do some for free for senior citizens. Within just a few hours he received a few hundred comments and messages.

