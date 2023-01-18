North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community

North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks in the area.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.

“Anything for a senior citizen I’m doing for free because it’s cold and I don’t want them to have to be out here,” Cayden Rombach said. “The snow is really deep and it would be easy for them to slip and even fall.”

Rombach posted on social media Wednesday morning that he was willing to shovel sidewalks in North Platte and would even do some for free for senior citizens. Within just a few hours he received a few hundred comments and messages.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

Latest News

Generic- Nebraska Legislature
Bill introduction concludes in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Early morning snow
View slideshow of winter storm photos
Snow in North Platte
Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning