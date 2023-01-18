Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
The potential amount of snowfall for our viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Major Winter Storm incoming Tuesday night into Wednesday
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

Latest News

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
Greater Nebraska braces for Snow Storm
KNOP Snow Potential 1-17-2022
Weather Alert Day Wednesday as a major winter storm brings heavy snow
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
A former GOP candidate was arrested and accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic...
Arrest warrant released for ex-GOP candidate Pena