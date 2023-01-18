Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win

Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at a 7-Eleven in Blacksburg.

He became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.

When Houssini claimed his prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to use some of his winnings to feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” Houssini said. “I want to give back!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Major winter storm is expected across the viewing area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
Police searching for Robert and Loveda Proctor of Aurora.
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

Latest News

A heartbreaking look at Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash in Ukraine as the search and rescue...
Helicopter crash kills Ukraine's interior minister
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
GOP candidate makes 1st court appearance
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community