U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden administration is advocating for what’s called full service community schools. As schools work to rebound from the pandemic, the Biden administration is encouraging everyone to rethink how the nation approaches education. It says that community schools meet ‘unique needs of neighborhoods’ by leveraging local partnerships to bring services into school buildings. The goal is to support the student not only with an education, but also with assistance for issues such as mental health, shelter, and nutrition.

U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona highlighted the importance of community schools on Wednesday as he visited Anita J. Turner Elementary in Washington D.C.

“We know that when students are hungry it impacts their ability to learn. When students have housing insecurity, it impacts their ability to learn,” said Cardona.

The Biden administration has also announced new grants under the full-service Community Schools program. So far, $63 million has been invested into 42 community schools across the country.

Teach for America’s CEO Elisa Villanueva Beard called the federal funding a good start. The organization called for additional funding for tutors to help raise math and reading scores.

“Our students are just not well. They’re not well from a learning perspective. They’re not well from an emotional, social, wellness perspective. Second, we have teachers that are in crisis. Our teachers are being asked to do more with less. And third we have an outmoded system,” said Teach for America CEO Beard.

Beard’s organization also supports better salaries and financial incentives for teachers.

Cardona reminds districts they can also use ‘American Rescue Plan’ dollars to support students through tutoring and after school programs. He believes high quality teachers, smaller class sizes, and intense focus on literacy and numeracy to be solutions to help schools overcome the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

”I’m very concerned with the literacy and numeracy scores. You know what else I’m concerned about? Complacency. That we go back to the system we had before the pandemic. That’s why we’re lifting up programs like this,” he said.

