WEATHER ALERT DAY; Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is impacting the coverage zone and it’s bringing with it heavy snowfall.

A strong area of low pressure towards our south is allowing for moisture to be drawn up from the Gulf of Mexico and this is allowing for snowfall rates to be around 1 to 3 inches per hour. For this reason, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the coverage zones except the Northwest Panhandle through Thursday 12 a.m. CST.

A major winter storm is currently impacting the state (Andre Brooks)

The timing of this snow will be all day long and tapering down once we pass 12 a.m. CST, the highs will be in the 20s during the day and winds will be around 10 to 20 mph and this will cause the threat of blowing snow. Travel is discouraged during the day and only go on the road for emergencies only. Snowfall amounts will be 1-6 inches with locally higher amounts for the Northern Panhandle and 4 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts for the Southern Panhandle and all of Greater Nebraska. For the Interstate 80 corridor, 10 to 16 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Conditions improve Thursday into Saturday with mainly sunny conditions and highs in the 30s.

Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

