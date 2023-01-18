Westbound I-80, Hwy 30 closed at Kearney

I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 ramp near North Platte(511 Nebraska)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border, due to the winter storm conditions in the area.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, travel impacts will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, with the potential for several inches to over a foot of snow in some areas.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.
Road conditions in Nebraska as of Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.(511 Nebraska)

