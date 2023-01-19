I-80 remains closed between Grand Island & Wyoming border

NSP says as of Thursday, I-80 remains closed between Grand Island and Wyoming border due to...
NSP says as of Thursday, I-80 remains closed between Grand Island and Wyoming border due to impassable conditions.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of Thursday morning, Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border is still closed.

Troopers say the continued closure is because of impassable conditions in those areas.

Crews with NDOT are working to clear the snow. NDOT cautions drivers to give plows space as crews clear the roads, as well as increase your following distance and turn off cruise control.

According to NSP, troopers responded to 30 crashes and 305 motorist assists between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, I-80 & Highway 30 closed from the Colorado and Wyoming state lines all the way to Grand Island because of the winter storm.

You can check the road conditions in your area by checking the Nebraska 511 map.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Early morning snow
View slideshow of winter storm photos
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place

Latest News

Bills would ban transgender youths from sports teams, block gender alteration procedures for minors
Quiet and calmer conditions over the next few days
Nicer conditions Thursday into the day Saturday
KNOP Forecast Map 1-18-2022
Weather Alert Day Wednesday as a major winter storm brings heavy snow
Street department stayed busy for the major snow storm
Street Department crews tackle the most snow seen in 7 years