Nicer conditions Thursday into the day Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowstorm of epic proportions Wednesday, calmer conditions are in store for the day Thursday into Saturday.

An area of high pressure will be moving into the viewing area over the next few days and this will bring back the sunhsine and temperatures will increase slightly into the 30s with winds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph in some spots. This will create a little bit of blowing snow in portions of the viewing area. Travel is still not advised during the day Thursday, but will improve Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 0s and 10s with clear to mainly clear conditions with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Quiet and calmer conditions over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

Sunday into Monday, a weak disturbance will be moving through the area and this will allow silm snow chances into the viewing area. At this time, only small impacts are anticipated, a far cry from what we just saw. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

