NP Chamber hosts Legislative call with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday morning the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation hosted its first weekly legislative zoom call with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson.

Among the items discussed was the makeup of the senators in the 108th Legislative Session. Also discussed were several of Senator Jacobson’s bills including LB33 which would change provisions relating to the powers of mayors in certain cities, along with LB98 a MICRO TIF clean-up bill, and LB148 which would change powers and duties of State Racing and Gaming Commissions related to licensed racetrack enclosures and change dates surrounding the required market analysis.

“I’m not a gambler, I did not vote for casino-style gambling. But more than 50% of my constituents did, and the state did. Now that racinos are allowed in Nebraska, Western Nebraska should absolutely not be shut out.”

Zoom meetings with Senator Jacobson will continue throughout the Legislative Session each Thursday morning, both virtually and at the Chamber Office.

