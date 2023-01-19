NP Chamber hosts Legislative call with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson working during the 108th Legislative Session
District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson working during the 108th Legislative Session(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday morning the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation hosted its first weekly legislative zoom call with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson.

Among the items discussed was the makeup of the senators in the 108th Legislative Session. Also discussed were several of Senator Jacobson’s bills including LB33 which would change provisions relating to the powers of mayors in certain cities, along with LB98 a MICRO TIF clean-up bill, and LB148 which would change powers and duties of State Racing and Gaming Commissions related to licensed racetrack enclosures and change dates surrounding the required market analysis.

“I’m not a gambler, I did not vote for casino-style gambling. But more than 50% of my constituents did, and the state did. Now that racinos are allowed in Nebraska, Western Nebraska should absolutely not be shut out.”

District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson

Zoom meetings with Senator Jacobson will continue throughout the Legislative Session each Thursday morning, both virtually and at the Chamber Office.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Early morning snow
View slideshow of winter storm photos
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

Latest News

KNOP Weather Fact 1-19-2022
Mainly dry week ahead as we stay cooler than average
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
A sign near the I-80 on-ramp in North Platte signifying the road is closed going westbound.
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs
Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.
Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska