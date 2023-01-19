SPVA postpones Thursday tournament games to Friday

(Lindsey Bonner)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association announced that all tournament games scheduled for Thursday at North Platte Community College are postponed to Friday.

The postponement creates a full schedule for Friday that will include the use of Saint Pat’s gym for consolation bracket games. The schedule for Saturday remains unchanged at the moment with championship games scheduled for 6 p.m. for the boys and 7:30 p.m. for the girls.

The Friday schedule at NPCC will include both the boys and girls semifinal match-ups. Games will start at 3:30 p.m. with North Platte Saint Pat’s taking on Chase County in the first boys semifinal. Then at 5 p.m. Bridgeport will play Perkins County in the second boys semifinal.

The girls semifinals will follow the boys with the first semifinal between Bridgeport and Chase County taking place at 6:30 p.m., with the second semifinal between Hershey and Saint Pat’s at 8 p.m.

The schedule at Saint Pat’s for Friday includes a boys match-up at 4:30 p.m. between Sutherland and Kimball, as well as a boys match-up at 6 p.m. between Sutherland and Kimball as well.

SPVA Boys Basketball Tournament updated bracket
SPVA Boys Basketball Tournament updated bracket(SPVA)
SPVA Girls Basketball Tournament updated bracket
SPVA Girls Basketball Tournament updated bracket(SPVA)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Early morning snow
View slideshow of winter storm photos
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
North Platte's Dave's Place is under new ownership.
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place

Latest News

NORTH PLATTE VS. GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
North Platte Boy’s defeat Grand Island Northwest at home
The North Platte Bulldogs fell in overtime in their Tuesday evening match-up with Grand Island...
The North Platte Girl’s fall to Grand Island Northwest in Overtime
ST. PAT'S VS. KIMBALL GIRL'S SPVA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Irish defeat Kimball in the first round of the SPVA Tournament
Maxwell vs Brady lites
Brady takes on Maxwell Wildcats in Double-Header