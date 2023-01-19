SPVA postpones Thursday tournament games to Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association announced that all tournament games scheduled for Thursday at North Platte Community College are postponed to Friday.

The postponement creates a full schedule for Friday that will include the use of Saint Pat’s gym for consolation bracket games. The schedule for Saturday remains unchanged at the moment with championship games scheduled for 6 p.m. for the boys and 7:30 p.m. for the girls.

The Friday schedule at NPCC will include both the boys and girls semifinal match-ups. Games will start at 3:30 p.m. with North Platte Saint Pat’s taking on Chase County in the first boys semifinal. Then at 5 p.m. Bridgeport will play Perkins County in the second boys semifinal.

The girls semifinals will follow the boys with the first semifinal between Bridgeport and Chase County taking place at 6:30 p.m., with the second semifinal between Hershey and Saint Pat’s at 8 p.m.

The schedule at Saint Pat’s for Friday includes a boys match-up at 4:30 p.m. between Sutherland and Kimball, as well as a boys match-up at 6 p.m. between Sutherland and Kimball as well.

SPVA Boys Basketball Tournament updated bracket (SPVA)

SPVA Girls Basketball Tournament updated bracket (SPVA)

