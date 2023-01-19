State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the recent winter storm, the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to adhere to all road closures.

The recent storm caused I-80 and other major roadways in western and central Nebraska to close.

NSP said failure to follow these closures can lead to citations or even the towing of your vehicle.

“The problem that we run into is that people do not obey the traffic control device and they go into the closed roads,” said Clint Elwood, NSP Troop D Lieutenant. “They are taking a significant risk because we do not have the first responders available patrolling those areas as they are tending to other issues going on.”

Closures are put in place by the Nebraska DOT in partnership with the NSP when conditions are impassable on the roadway, either due to current conditions or due to the roadway needing to be cleaned up. Driving on these roads when closed could put drivers lives at risk.

“If they slid off the road, if they run out of gas, if they get stuck or if they have some sort of problem, then they could be stranded without heat, they could be stranded without food, they could be stranded without water, and then we still have to be able to get to them and help them when we become aware of it“ Elwood said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.