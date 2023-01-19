Street Department crews tackle the most snow seen in 7 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The city of North Platte Street Department crew members have been extremely busy since 4:30 Wednesday morning, keeping the streets as clear as possible. The last time North Platte saw 10+ inches of snow dates all the way back to February 1st, 2016, when it snowed 11.2 inches. That drought came to an end Wednesday as North Platte received at least a foot of snow, with more to come later Wednesday night. With the high snow totals, the street department has to be efficient and deliberate in their operations.

“We hit the main streets, the viaducts, Dewey and Jeffers, then we clear Highway 83, Buffalo Road, all those viaducts, but we hit the main snow emergency routes streets first,” said Orlan Treats of the North Platte Street Department.

“It’s critical that cars don’t park on those streets before a storm; if people are still parked there, we just swing around them and keep going because, unfortunately, they’re going to be buried because we can’t stop, we just have to keep right on moving,” Treat said.

Crew members will be working well into the night and will continue to keep the streets as clear as possible on Thursday.

