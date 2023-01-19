Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska

Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.
Tyler Roenz appeared via video from the Hall County Jail during his November court hearing.(NTV pool coverage)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island.

According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m., but due to the weather, the hearing was moved up to 1 p.m., where Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III ordered that Roenz can be taken into Texas custody.

He’s currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

Roenz is facing charges out of Harris County, Texas, including murder of his mother.

In October, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide out of Texas that could be traveling through Nebraska.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wood River, attempted to stop it but the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually crashed with law enforcement finding Tyler’s mother, Michelle’s body in the trunk.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A status hearing is set for later this month to update the court on his extradition status.

The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.(Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's office)

