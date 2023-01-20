Country Music’s Eli Young Band to perform at Perkins County Fair

Eli Young Band
Eli Young Band(MCCS Lejeune-New River/Eli Young Band)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Perkins County Fair announced the Eli Young Band will perform at their 2023 fair scheduled for July 22, 2023.

The Eli Young band is composed of members who met while attending the University of North Texas. This includes vocalist and guitarist Mike Eli, guitarist James Young, bass guitarist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson.

The group released its self-titled debut album in 2002. The band has charted eight times on the Billboard country charts, with four of their singles reaching number one.

Tickets are set to go on sale Monday, Jan. 23. Click here for more details.

