Kids enjoy snow day at Cody Park

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After the large amount of snow North Platte got Wednesday, many kids were out and about at Cody Park, sledding and sliding on the hill.

Kids of all ages were enjoying school being out and also enjoying some sun. To put things in perspective, if you closed your eyes, it sounded like summer with all the kids screaming, laughing, and enjoying being kids.

“It’s awesome; I’ve been coming here since I moved here,” 7th grader Alex Jenkins said.

“We get to sled down the steep hill, and it’s so much fun to sled,” Madilyn Powell, a first grader, said.”

Even though school is back in session Friday, many kids and parents took advantage of the sun, the snow, and the kids being off from school.

