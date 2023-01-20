KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly!

News 2 Midday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tilly is an all black cat at the North Platte Animal Shelter. She is a few years old, and has plenty of spunk.

Tilly is super sweet and just wants a family to love. She is absolutely a lap cat and will provide you with plenty of love and soft fur to pet.

She has lived with other cats and will be a great addition to any sized family.

You can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to meet her!

Tilly the cat
Tilly the cat

