KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Tilly!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tilly is an all black cat at the North Platte Animal Shelter. She is a few years old, and has plenty of spunk.

Tilly is super sweet and just wants a family to love. She is absolutely a lap cat and will provide you with plenty of love and soft fur to pet.

She has lived with other cats and will be a great addition to any sized family.

You can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to meet her!

