LIVE at 11AM: Senators discuss bills to restore voting rights for people with felony convictions

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of state senators and advocacy groups are holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss two bills that would restore voting rights for thousands of Nebraskans with felony convictions.

Watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. CT in the video player above.

Speakers will include state senators Justin Wayne and Machaela Cavanaugh, who have introduced LB20 and LR4CA, respectively, to the Nebraska Legislature. LB20 would immediately restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who have completed their sentences, including probation and parole. LR4CA is a proposed constitutional amendment to remove felony convictions other than treason from being a disqualification for voting.

Currently, once a Nebraskan has completed their sentence, they must then wait an additional two years before their right to vote is restored. 

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
A sign near the I-80 on-ramp in North Platte signifying the road is closed going westbound.
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Kids enjoying their snow day
Kids enjoy snow day at Cody Park
WHERE FAT DOGS THE WILKINSON COMPANY AND THE NORTH PLATTE PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT FOUNDATION...
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:6
KNOP temps
Cooler temperatures will keep snow on the ground for days to come
KNOP Weather Fact 1-19-2022
Mainly dry week ahead as we stay cooler than average