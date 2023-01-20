Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: “Whatever Your Flavor”

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Whatever your flavor, you’ll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair.

At it’s meeting Friday in Kearney, the Nebraska State Fair Board announced that “Whatever Your Flavor” is this year’s State Fair theme. In a statement, fair officials said the theme covers both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”

“Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic, like alligator bites,” Executive Director Jaime Parr said. “We’ve got all that, but we’ve also got other kinds of flavors.”

Parr said the theme covers every experience at the fair.

“For some folks, the State Fair is all about the carnival. That’s their flavor of fun. Other people enjoy seeing the animals, from the babies to the biggest, and that’s their flavor,” Parr said.

State Fair Board Chairman Bob Haag said the theme captures the notion that the State Fair is for all Nebraskans.

“Whoever you are, whatever you love, we’ve got it at your Nebraska State Fair,” Haag said. “If it’s a concert or a corn dog, a sheep show or the Sky Tram, this is the place to enjoy it with family and friends.”

Parr and Haag said the State Fair also brings neighbors together from all across the state. Like a big block party, all are welcome, and everyone can have a great time, whatever your flavor.

“Although the State Fair is at its core an agricultural event, we know it means different things to different people,” Haag said. “We offer a variety of entertainment, a variety of shopping, all sorts of food and ag experiences so everyone finds something they love.”

“That’s what we mean by ‘Whatever Your Flavor,’” Parr said. “The 2023 Nebraska State Fair has a flavor for you!”

The Nebraska State Fair will be from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to statefair.org.

