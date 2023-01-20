Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:6

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number six to Delaney Vargas who is currently the art teacher at Madison Middle School. With the money, Vargas wants to have slab rollers for the whole school to be able to use. Her goal is to help expedite the time it takes to do projects so that it can enable her students to have the time needed to show off their creativity. She also wants to be able to help inspire students on how much fun art can be and to develop a love for art.

“I come from pretty artistic family. My mom and her parents very were both artistic and they kind of instilled in me as a child and then I also had a very good art teachers in school so I want to be able to pass on that love that I’ve gained from all the people that influenced my life to other students,” Vargas said. “With slab rollers we will be able to make more intricate projects because we’ll be able to have more time to actually work on those projects so they’ll be able to add more detail and to really achieve the goal that they have in mind as well that’s what I would like for them to be able to do .”

