Building in Community calls attention to Lincoln County Community Connections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With January being Mentoring Month, Building in Community and Hope Esperanza are spotlighting community connections this month.

Building in Community usually spotlights a non-profit once a month to highlight how they are impacting our community.

“We decided to support Lincoln County Community Connections during this month because mentoring is very important and pouring into our children just builds a felt future; I like to say it takes a village to raise a child, and that’s completely true,” Hope Esperanza Tina Maria, co-founder of Hope Esperanza, explained why they chose Community Connections.

Connection Community prides itself on being an example for the youth of the community through mentorship.

“The relationship that can develop between a mentor and mentee can be truly life-changing, not only for the kids in our program but also for the mentors.” “I never had a mentor say that they were sorry that they had done this; they were always happy to have gotten involved,” said Angela Hipp, the Community Connections Mentorship Recruiter Coordinator.

If your interested in becoming a mentor or a mentee you can visit the website for more details on how to get started.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.