Gothenburg hosts Sidney in basketball double-header

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Lady Swedes take on the Sidney Lady Red Raiders in a matchup of two one-loss teams.The Swedes come in with an 11-1 record, while Sydney has one more win at 12-1.

Starting in the first quarter, it was all Red Raiders as they got out to an early 11-2 lead. Gothenburg will make a run of their own as they come back to only trail by two at the half.

In the second half, it continued to be a close game as both teams were trading punches until the last seconds of the game.

Sidney Ball and the Red Raiders were the first to the loose ball, which was found by Payton Schrotberger, who gets the buzzer beating the game winner, and Sidney wins 45-43.

On to the boys now: Gothenburg rocks a 7-5 record while the Red Raiders have a 9-4 record.

Starting things in the first quarter, the Swedes got out to a slight lead, leading the Raiders by four early. In the second quarter, it was a barrage of threes for Sindey as they made four of them, which had them up seven with a minute remaining in the half. Gothenburg fights and makes a run of their own to trail by four going into the half.

In the second half, the Swedes put their best foot forward as they clawed back to lead all the way up to the final 2 minutes of the 4th quarter. The Red Raiders would tie it up, the game would go into overtime, and it was all Sidney from there as they scraped away with the 56-52 win.

