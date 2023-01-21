North Platte Basketball sweeps McCook

North Platte vs McCook Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs boys and girls basketball teams both took victories Friday evening down in McCook.

The girls took to the court first and the Bulldogs came out hot taking an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. But McCook didn’t go down easy as they held the gap steady through the second and third quarters, before closing it all the way down to a two point game in the fourth. North Platte held strong though as they would extend the lead back out to five to take the victory.

The boys game followed, and saw the Bison and the Bulldogs go back and forth early as the Bulldogs would go up 5-4 about mid-way through the quarter. And the Bulldogs would power their way to a victory tonight as they win 62-52.

Next up for North Platte is the journey home to take on York on Saturday, while the Bison move on to the Southwest Conference Tournament starting Monday.

