Ogallala hosts Alliance for Girls and Boys Highschool Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A pair of eight-win teams faced off tonight in Keith County, with Ogallala hosting Alliance.

On the wing, Marlee Ervin finds Graci Marhenke for a big three. Alliance wasted no time responding with Jaelynne Clarke boxing out for a rebound and getting it fed right back to her inside for an easy two points off the glass. The Lady Indians going inside as well here as Aelyn Cain makes it look easy over top of a defender.

The Lady Bulldogs of Alliance pull out a close one, winning 46-43.

On the boy’s side, Alliance was faced with the difficult task of trying to hand Ogallala their first loss of the season while remaining above .500 themselves.

The Bulldogs would strike first with a big three in the corner from Kysen Walker. On the fast break, Sawyer Smith takes it the full length of the court and capitalizes with two. Caden Rezac shows off his defensive ability with a steal and takes it to the hoop.

Ogallala stays perfect on the season, winning 88-43.

