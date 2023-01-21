SPVA: Bridgeport defeats Chase County to advance to the Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 12-0 Bridgeport Lady Bulldogs face the 8-4 Chase County Lady Longhorns in the semi-finals of the SPVA Basketball Tournament.

In the first round of the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs, being the one seed, had the bye. The Lady Longhorns faced Perkins County in the first round where they got the 61-43 win.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half, Bridgeport had the 40-13 lead over Chase County.

The Lady Bulldogs would hang on to that lead the rest of the game and go on to defeat the Lady Longhorns by a final score of 66-23.

Chase County will face Saint Pat’s in the third-place game on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 at NPCC.

Bridgeport will face Hershey in the Championship Game on Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 at NPCC.

