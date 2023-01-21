SPVA: Bridgeport edges out Perkins County in the semi-finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-4 Bridgeport Bulldogs face the 8-5 Perkins County Plainsmen in the Semi-finals of the SPVA Basketball Tournament.

Perkins County came into the tournament as the three seed and faced Kimball in the first round where they got the 50-47 win. Bridgeport was the two seed coming into the tournament and faced Sutherland in the first round where they got the 65-24 win.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half, Bridgeport had the 25-16 win over Perkins County.

Bridgeport goes on to win over Perkins County by a final score of 51-50.

Perkins County will face Chase County in the third-place game on Saturday, January 21st at 3:00 at NPCC.

Bridgeport will face Saint Pat’s in the Championship Game on Saturday, January 21st at 6:00 at NPCC.

