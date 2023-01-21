SPVA: Hershey gets the win over St. Pat’s to advance to the Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 10-5 Lady Irish of Saint Pat’s face the 13-2 Lady Panthers in the semi-finals of the SPVA Basketball Tournament.

St. Pat’s came into the tournament as the three seed and faced Kimball in the first round where they got a 51-13 win. Hershey came into the tournament as the two seed and faced Sutherland in the first round where they got the 65-33 win.

At the end of the first half of play, Hershey had the 23-20 lead over St. Pat’s.

After a hard-fought game by both teams, Hershey was able to pull out the 48-40 win over the Lady Irish to advance to the Championship Game.

St. Pat’s will face Chase County in the third-place game on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 at NPCC.

Hershey will face Bridgeport in the championship game on Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 at NPCC.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.