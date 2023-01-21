SPVA: Hershey gets the win over St. Pat’s to advance to the Championship

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 10-5 Lady Irish of Saint Pat’s face the 13-2 Lady Panthers in the semi-finals of the SPVA Basketball Tournament.

St. Pat’s came into the tournament as the three seed and faced Kimball in the first round where they got a 51-13 win. Hershey came into the tournament as the two seed and faced Sutherland in the first round where they got the 65-33 win.

At the end of the first half of play, Hershey had the 23-20 lead over St. Pat’s.

After a hard-fought game by both teams, Hershey was able to pull out the 48-40 win over the Lady Irish to advance to the Championship Game.

St. Pat’s will face Chase County in the third-place game on Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 at NPCC.

Hershey will face Bridgeport in the championship game on Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 at NPCC.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
A sign near the I-80 on-ramp in North Platte signifying the road is closed going westbound.
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island

Latest News

SUTHERLAND VS. KIMBALL GIRL'S SPVA SCOREBOARD
SPVA: Sutherland Girls defeat Kimball in the consolation game
BRIDGEPORT VS. CHASE COUNTY SPVA GIRL'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
SPVA: Bridgeport defeats Chase County to advance to the Championship
Bridgeport moves on to the SPVA Championship game against Saint Pat's after defeating Perkins...
SPVA: Bridgeport edges out Perkins County in the semi-finals
Ogallala's Aelyn Cain
Ogallala hosts Alliance for Girls and Boys Highschool Basketball