SPVA: Kimball defeats Sutherland in the consolation game

High School Basketball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 0-9 Sutherland Sailors face the 3-9 Kimball Longhorns in the 7th place game of the SPVA Tournament.

The Sailors came into the tournament as the 7th seed and saw Bridgeport in the first round where they lost 65-24. Kimball came into the tournament as the 6th seed and faced Perkins County in the first round where they lost 50-47.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half, Kimball had the 41-24 lead.

The Longhorns would hold on to the lead for the rest of the game to claim the win. Kimball will face Hershey in the fifth-place game Saturday, January 21st at 12:00 at NPCC. The Sailors take 7th place in the SPVA Basketball Tournament.

