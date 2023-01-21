SPVA: St. Pat’s defeats Chase County in the Semi-Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 12-2 Irish of St. Pat’s face the 5-7 Chase County Longhorns in the first round of the SPVA Tournament Semi-finals.

With the Irish being the one seed, they had a bye in the tournament’s first round. Chase County, the four seed in the tournament, faced Hershey in the first round and got the 55-32 win.

At the end of the first half of play, the Irish went into the locker room with a 26-16 lead over the Longhorns.

The Irish hang on to the lead for the rest of the game and go on to get the 48-32 win over the Longhorns.

Chase County will play Perkins County for the third-place game on Saturday, January 21st at 3:00 at NPCC.

St. Pat’s will play Bridgeport for the Championship on Saturday, January 21st at 6:00 at NPCC.

