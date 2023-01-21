SPVA: Sutherland Girls defeat Kimball in the consolation game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 0-10 Sutherland Sailors face the 1-11 Kimball Longhorns in the consolation game of the SPVA Tournament.

The Sailors came into the tournament as the seventh seed and faced Hershey where they lost 65-33. Kimball came into the tournament as the sixth seed and faced Saint Pat’s in the first round and lost 51-13.

At halftime, Sutherland had a 7-5 lead over Kimball.

The Lady Sailors were able to finish out the game on top to get the 33-16 win over Kimball.

Kimball will take seventh in the tournament, while Sutherland will face Perkins County in the fifth-place game on Saturday, January, 21st at 1:30 at NPCC.

