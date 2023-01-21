SPVA: Sutherland Girls defeat Kimball in the consolation game

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 0-10 Sutherland Sailors face the 1-11 Kimball Longhorns in the consolation game of the SPVA Tournament.

The Sailors came into the tournament as the seventh seed and faced Hershey where they lost 65-33. Kimball came into the tournament as the sixth seed and faced Saint Pat’s in the first round and lost 51-13.

At halftime, Sutherland had a 7-5 lead over Kimball.

The Lady Sailors were able to finish out the game on top to get the 33-16 win over Kimball.

Kimball will take seventh in the tournament, while Sutherland will face Perkins County in the fifth-place game on Saturday, January, 21st at 1:30 at NPCC.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
North Platte Teenager Cayden Rombach spent a large portion of his snow day shoveling sidewalks...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
A sign near the I-80 on-ramp in North Platte signifying the road is closed going westbound.
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs
I-80 ramp near North Platte
I-80 & Hwy 30 closed from Colorado and Wyoming to Grand Island

Latest News

BRIDGEPORT VS. CHASE COUNTY SPVA GIRL'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
SPVA: Bridgeport defeats Chase County to advance to the Championship
HERSHEY VS. ST. PAT'S GIRL'S SPVA BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
SPVA: Hershey gets the win over St. Pat’s to advance to the Championship
Bridgeport moves on to the SPVA Championship game against Saint Pat's after defeating Perkins...
SPVA: Bridgeport edges out Perkins County in the semi-finals
Ogallala's Aelyn Cain
Ogallala hosts Alliance for Girls and Boys Highschool Basketball