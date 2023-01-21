Western Nebraska Bank opens branch at McDaid Elementary

Western Nebraska Bank held a grand opening at their McDaid Elementary branch Friday.
Western Nebraska Bank held a grand opening at their McDaid Elementary branch Friday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank opened its doors at its newest branch at McDaid Elementary.

The bank held a ribbon cutting Friday to mark the occasion. McDaid is the fourth school to partner with the bank.

A bank representative along with student tellers will manage the bank. The goal is to help increase financial literacy among their peers.

