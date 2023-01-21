Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a hospital.(File image | peterspiro via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said.

Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

After shooting her husband at about 11:30 a.m., she refused to come out until about 3:30 p.m. after negotiating with police, McCallister said. Ellen Gilland did not harm herself and no one else was wounded. Part of the hospital was evacuated and some doctors, nurses and others took cover in locked closets and rooms.

McCallister said no charges were immediately announced.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

