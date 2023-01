NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers fell to the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday evening at NPCC in the girls final.

Bridgeport would go on to take the victory 85-41 over the Panthers as the Bulldogs win their third consecutive SPVA title.

Next up for Hershey is a rematch with these Bridgeport Bulldogs on Friday in Hershey.

