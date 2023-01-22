Saint Pat’s wins third consecutive SPVA title

Saint Pat's wins third consecutive SPVA title
Saint Pat's wins third consecutive SPVA title(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish defeated the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday evening at NPCC to win their third consecutive SPVA championship.

The Irish came out strong from the opening tip as they led 17-3 in the first quarter, and continued their dominance throughout the game as they took the victory 64-31.

Next up for the Irish is a trip to Kimball next Saturday, the Longhorns finished 6th in this weekends SPVA tournament falling in the fifth place game against Hershey.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
Ty Lucas Chief Lending Officer at Nebraskaland Bank.
Investigating the real estate market with North Platte Chief Lending Officer
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

Latest News

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl goes up for a shot, a part of her 40 point performance in Bridgeport's win...
Hershey falls to Bridgeport in SPVA girls title game
Derrick Walker totaled 20 points, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State...
Walker scores 20 points in Nebraska’s 76-65 loss to Penn State
SUTHERLAND VS. KIMBALL GIRL'S SPVA SCOREBOARD
SPVA: Sutherland Girls defeat Kimball in the consolation game
BRIDGEPORT VS. CHASE COUNTY SPVA GIRL'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
SPVA: Bridgeport defeats Chase County to advance to the Championship