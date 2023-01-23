Mainly cloudy with average temperatures during the most of the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Most of this workweek will be filled with clouds, but remaining dry, and temperatures close to normal for this time of year.

With a disturbance in the Four Corners and high pressure near the Great Lakes, this is going to filter the clouds into the area Monday into Tuesday and highs in the low mid 30s and overnight lows in the 10s. On Wednesday into Thursday, a new area of high pressure builds into the area and this will continue to pump the clouds into the area with highs staying in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s.

Clouds and normal temperatures over the next 4 days
Clouds and normal temperatures over the next 4 days(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Friday, a decrease in cloud cover and an increase in temperaures will be present with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with winds increasing around 5 to 15mph. This will be brief with temperatures and conditions going downhill this weekend, with an Alberta Clipper system moving through and this will promote snow chances across the area. We will continue to monitor this potential over the next several days.

