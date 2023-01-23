North Platte High boys and girls host York for Saturday afternoon matchup

By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the heels of last night’s games in McCook, North Platte High hosted York today.

It was a difficult task the Lady Bulldogs were faced with hosting the 12-1 York Dukes. On the wing, Macie Freeze tosses to the corner where Emily Hanssen makes it look easy with a nice swoosh.

York shows strong defense as Lainey Portwine swats the ball in bounds to Josei Loosvelt, she tosses it back to Portwine who capitalizes with a bucket inside.

This game was tied up going into the 4th at 25 a piece. The Lady Dogs work it inside as regulation nears its conclusion as Avery Zurn puts it up over a pair of defenders and gets two more points.

North Platte High would fall short in this one 39-27.

In the boy’s game, the Dogs faced a state-ranked team with York. North Platte High would win the tip, River Jonson drives inside and finds his senior teammate Carter Kelly for the first points of the contest.

York would respond by going on a nine-point run, including a big three from Senior Barrett Olson.

Seniors put on a clinic in this one as Caleb Kinkaid gets his own rebound and capitalizes for two off the glass.

North Platte High sneaks out a victory in this one 55-51.

