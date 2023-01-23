NPIce offers ice skating lessons

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Newly opened NPIce is offering ice skating lessons to those who are enthusiastic about learning how to skate.

Instructor and contributor to NPIce, BLu McGrath, wanted to make sure to offer lessons so that he can share his passion with others.

McGrath shared that he has been skating almost as long as he has been walking.

In his course, he teaches how to safely fall down and get back up, and how to start slowly before really skating on the ice.

