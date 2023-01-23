Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena

The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April.
The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena in April.(Shinedown)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April.

Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.

Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. For all show and ticketing details visit www.shinedown.com.

This tour announcement follows last week’s release of the new music video for current rock single “Dead Don’t Die,” written by guitarist Zach Myers.

The Planet Zero album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at #1 on six other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts. The album features tracks like “Dead Don’t Die” and “Planet Zero”, as well as “Daylight” and “A Symptom Of Being Human.”

Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Rock Artist of the Year as well as for Rock Song of the Year for “Planet Zero.”

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2023

April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway

