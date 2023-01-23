Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April.
Shinedown announced their upcoming tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Monday. The Revolutions Live Tour will start off in Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows. The tour will make a Lincoln stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 25.
Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. For all show and ticketing details visit www.shinedown.com.
This tour announcement follows last week’s release of the new music video for current rock single “Dead Don’t Die,” written by guitarist Zach Myers.
The Planet Zero album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at #1 on six other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts. The album features tracks like “Dead Don’t Die” and “Planet Zero”, as well as “Daylight” and “A Symptom Of Being Human.”
Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Rock Artist of the Year as well as for Rock Song of the Year for “Planet Zero.”
SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2023
April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway
