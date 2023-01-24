Deceased man found in eastern North Platte

(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.

The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley.

The 20-year-old victim has been identified but his name is not being released pending the notification of relatives.

The deceased man was not known to the owner of the house. The cause of death is not apparent and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. 

No further information will be available until the autopsy is complete.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen on video on Wednesday, January 11, according to Aurora...
Aurora couple still missing after more than a week
Carrie Jones
Preliminary hearing date set for Laurel homicide suspect
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
M&M’s puts spokescandies on ‘indefinite pause’ after backlash over changes
MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER VS HITCHCOCK COUNTY
RPAC Quarterfinals Maywood-Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County

Latest News

KNOP Jetstream 1-23-2022
Mainly dry for the workweek as we stay cooler than average
A South Dakota state snow plow clears a shoulder along Highway 50 on the north edge of Yankton,...
Two Lincoln County Students are among the winners of NDOT’s name a snowplow contest
The American Cancer Society is providing released a report this month indicating that cancer...
American Cancer Society reports cancer death rates down 32% in past 30 years
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in two incidents in Kimball...
Nebraska troopers find weapon, meth, over 300 pounds of marijuana after two traffic stops