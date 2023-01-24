Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery.

It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.

“Everyones getting really excited here,” said Tyler Mannix the owner. “We were a little nervous, just didn’t know what to expect. It’s just been a lot of fun to see how it’s taken off.”

It’s been about a six-month process. Mannix said they were inspired by other viral ice cream flavors that have been released recently.

“There’s a company on the east coast that partnered with Kraft and they came out with a Kraft Macaroni and Cheese flavor and it created a lot of buzz,” Mannix said. “I thought that would be a super exciting thing to bring, you know, local.”

While they have the green light from Runza itself they still had to make the chili from taste, the real recipe is still a secret, and send batches back and forth with the Midwest chain until it tasted just like the original.

“We actually started this last summer, just initially thinking about what we wanted to do,” Mannix said. “We reached out to Runza and then we started testing. We knew we wanted to release it more in the wintertime because that’s when the cinnamon roll and chili are popular at Runza.”

They’ve made enough batches of the mix that would typically last two weeks, but given the demand, 402 Creamery isn’t sure how long their freezers will stay stocked. They released it for sale online already and it sold out quickly.

“We definitely would like to, you know, maybe in the future do some other kind of crazy fun partnership with somebody else in Lincoln,” Mannix said.

Given that high demand, it won’t be hand scooped in stores. You can get the ice cream in to-go containers only at the two Lincoln (402) Creamery locations for about $10.

It’s set for release on Thursday, Jan. 26.

