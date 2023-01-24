Remaining mainly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday; Slightly milder Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The clouds will continue to be on the menu Tuesday into Friday with slightly warmer conditions going into the day Friday.

During the day Tuesday, a southwesterly flow will be in control, due to an area of high pressure centered towards our south and east, and this will allow for the clouds to continue across the area and temperatures will be on the average side with those values in the 30s. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Mainly cloudy conditions with average temperatures
Mainly cloudy conditions with average temperatures(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Wednesday into Friday, a new area of high pressure will be moving through the area and this will provide a northwesterly flow across the area Wednesday and with avilable lift and moisture, a few popcorn snow showers are possible for Wednesday, but the chances of that are very slim. Highs will remain into tthe 30s. This trend will continue into the Thursday into Friday, just without the snow chances.Highs will be increasing on the day Friday with values in the upper 30s to low 40s. Going into the weekend, the conditions will go down and temperatures will too with a new low pressure and cold front moving through and this will provide the chance of accumulating snowfall and very brutal cold temperatures. This potential will be monitored through the rest of the week.

New high pressure to move into the area Wednesday into Friday
New high pressure to move into the area Wednesday into Friday(Andre Brooks)

Forecast Video 1-23-2023