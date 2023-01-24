RPAC Girls: Medicine Valley faces Bertrand in the first round of the Consolation Bracket

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-8 Medicine Valley Lady Raiders face the 1-11 Bertrand Lady Vikings in the first round of the Consolation Bracket for the Girl’s RPAC Tournament.

In the tournament’s first round, the Lady Raiders came in as the sixth seed, and faced Cambridge (third seed), and lost 58-32. Bertrand, the seventh seed, faced second-seeded Southern Valley in the first round and fell 50-16.

The Lady Raiders were able to get the win over the Lady Vikings by a final score of 38-24.

Medicine Valley will go on to play Arapahoe on Thursday, January 26th at 4:15 at Bertrand.

