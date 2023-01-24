RPAC Quarterfinals Dundy County-Stratton vs Maxwell

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The RPAC girls basketball quarterfinals started Monday. The first game that was on the slate was Dundy County-Stratton, who took on the Maxwell Wildcats.

Dundy County comes into this game with a record of 4-11, while the Wildcats have a 2-14 record.

Pushing into the fourth quarter, the Tigers had an eight-point lead, and the Wildcats were trying their hardest to make a dent in the lead. They brought the deficit to within four, but the Tigers pulled away and advanced to the semi-finals with a score of 44–37.

